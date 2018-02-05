Super Bowl LII: Pink Clarifies That Was a Throat Lozenge, Not Gum

Just before she sang the National Anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, cameras caught pop singer Pink spitting out what looked like gum. She took to Twitter afterwards to clear things up.

It was a throat lozenge — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Pink revealed she was fighting the flu during rehearsals earlier in the week, forcing herself to cancel a pre-Super Bowl concert to help rest her voice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Trying to practice the flu away,” Pink wrote on Saturday. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Pink sang through the entire song without her voice breaking due to the cough, earning a rousing ovation on social media for her performance.

She also managed to slam one of the few critics with a expertly crafted tweet.

“Yeah but (at least) I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.” Pink wrote alongside the hashtag, “winning.”

The “What About Us” singer also thanked her fans with a Twitter post smiling alongside her daughter.

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thank you for all of your love and support. We [Heart] you.” Pink wrote.