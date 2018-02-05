Social Media Praises Justin Timberlake for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Justin Timberlake pulled off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, playing some of the biggest songs of his career including “Cry Me a River” “Can’t Stop The Feeling” “My Love” and “Suit and Tie”
While the performance didn’t include a *NSYNC reunion or an appearance from Janet Jackson, it did include a cameo from deceased pop star Prince via hologram.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Social media had plenty to say about the pop singer’s performance.
Justin is dressed like a molly dealer at Coachella #SuperBowl— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 5, 2018
Justin timberlake did NOT come to play w y’all tonight— syd (@sydneythefox) February 5, 2018
WHAT A SHOW BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE #SuperBowl— Clément (@f_finot) February 5, 2018
Okay. I like the Prince Tribute. That’s fucking awesome.— 🍁Leia Marie🐺 (@LaPetiteWolfe) February 5, 2018
I love Justin Timberlake— T💋 (@simplywana) February 5, 2018
At the half, the Philadelphia Eagles lead the New England Patriots 22-12.
“Justin Timberlake did NOT come to play w y’all tonight,” @sydneythefox tweeted.
“WHAT A SHOW BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE,” @f_finot tweeted.
Photo: Twitter/@nypost
This story is developing…