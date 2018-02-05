TV Shows

Social Media Praises Justin Timberlake for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Justin Timberlake pulled off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, playing […]

By

Justin Timberlake pulled off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, playing some of the biggest songs of his career including “Cry Me a River” “Can’t Stop The Feeling” “My Love” and “Suit and Tie”

While the performance didn’t include a *NSYNC reunion or an appearance from Janet Jackson, it did include a cameo from deceased pop star Prince via hologram.

Social media had plenty to say about the pop singer’s performance.

At the half, the Philadelphia Eagles lead the New England Patriots 22-12.

“Justin Timberlake did NOT come to play w y’all tonight,” @sydneythefox tweeted.

“WHAT A SHOW BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE,” @f_finot tweeted.

Photo: Twitter/@nypost

This story is developing…

