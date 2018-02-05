Social Media Praises Justin Timberlake for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Justin Timberlake pulled off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, playing some of the biggest songs of his career including “Cry Me a River” “Can’t Stop The Feeling” “My Love” and “Suit and Tie”

While the performance didn’t include a *NSYNC reunion or an appearance from Janet Jackson, it did include a cameo from deceased pop star Prince via hologram.

Social media had plenty to say about the pop singer’s performance.

Justin is dressed like a molly dealer at Coachella #SuperBowl — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 5, 2018

Justin timberlake did NOT come to play w y’all tonight — syd (@sydneythefox) February 5, 2018

WHAT A SHOW BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE #SuperBowl — Clément (@f_finot) February 5, 2018

Okay. I like the Prince Tribute. That’s fucking awesome. — 🍁Leia Marie🐺 (@LaPetiteWolfe) February 5, 2018

I love Justin Timberlake — T💋 (@simplywana) February 5, 2018

At the half, the Philadelphia Eagles lead the New England Patriots 22-12.

This story is developing…