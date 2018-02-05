Gisele Bundchen Chugs Wine as Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Hail Mary Flops

Gisele Bundchen reached for some liquid consolation as husband Tom Brady and the New England Patriots trailed in the final minutes of Super Bowl LII.

The camera panned to the supermodel, who has become a near-annual attendee thanks to Brady’s success as the Patriots quarterback, to show her reaching for her wine glass and taking a big swig.

Brady and Bundchen’s five-year-old daughter Vivian also looked on at the game with a sour look, facing a potential defeat.

Moments after the red wine-chugging was caught on camera, viewers flooded Twitter with jokes about Brady’s biggest fan.

“When I grow up, I want to be Gisele Bundchen, wine drunk in a private box with my children watching the #SuperBowl,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Gisele chugging wine with her child in her lap = life goals.”

Others found Bundchen’s coping mechanism to be oddly relatable during the tense final minutes of the eight-point game.

“Gisele Bundchen chugging a glass of wine is the only #SuperBowl moment I understand,” another joked. “Gisele and I both are drinking red wine during the game so basically we are twins.”

Brady’s quest to lead the Patriots to his sixth Super Bowl championship fell short as the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious, winning 41-33.

Following the loss, Bundchen shared a heartbreaking photo on Instagram of herself and their son consoling Brady, embracing him in a tight hug.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!” Bundchen wrote alongside the photo.

While a championship defeat surely stings, the 40-year-old quarterback shattered NFL records for the 2017 season, playing some of the best football in his 18-year career. Not only did he dominate the age bracket, but he became the oldest player to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award on Saturday.

While Brady’s team fell short of a win on Sunday, the quarterback earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. He was also the league’s MVP in 2007 and 2010.