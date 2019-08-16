‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Reveals Why He Returned for Final Season

Patrick J. Adams opened up about his celebrated return to Suits. A year and a half after he and Meghan Markle exited the USA Network legal drama, Adams returned to reprise his role on the show for “If the Shoe Fits.” The hour found Mike reuniting with his former mentor, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), as he prepared to face off against him and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) in court.

Adams opened up about going back to his old character for the final season, to celebrate the show’s legacy. Markle was not able to reprise her role on the series due to her royal duties.

“Ultimately, it was about coming back,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight in June. “It was about, ‘We’d love to get the band back together,’ basically. Do one last trip around the world. It was as simple as that. For me, it was just an excuse to come and see everybody and really be here for the final moment.”

“When I left the first time, it was just me. I was saying goodbye and I knew this thing would continue after me,” he continued. “Now I know that every time we’d shoot a last scene in the bullpen or in Harvey’s office or in Donna’s office or wherever, I’ll get to be there for that. Then, when we say ‘cut’ for the final time and Suits is over and that’s it and it’s in the past, I know I’ll get to be there with everybody when it happens. For me, that’s a huge gift.”

He also teased what Mike has been up to since leaving the series.

“When he comes back, Mike has, more than ever, found his place in the world,” he said. “He’s really happy in Seattle. I think he’s killing it. I think him and Rachel (Markle) are having a great time. It sounds like he’s found that perfect balance between the corporate world and taking big cases and things that really challenge him and sharpened his game, but also working for people that need it and doing right by people and finding cases where he can protect people who have no one else to protect them.”

“It sounds to me, from what I’ve been reading in the script, he’s really found that sweet spot. He’s very confident. He’s ready to come back into this world and take Harvey head on and have a blast doing it,” he added.

Mike’s return included a hilarious nod to Markle’s new role as a member of the British royal family. During the episode, Mike gave an update on Rachel saying, “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

There was some speculation of Markle’s return for the final season earlier this year, but producers shut it down knowing Markle would likely not be able to step away from her duties. Markle also announced she had retired from acting shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry.

The final season of Suits is currently airing on USA Network.