‘Suits’ Renewed for Season 8 by USA Network

Two main characters down, but Suits will live to see another season.

USA Network has announced the legal drama will return for season 8, despite saying goodbye to stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle during the second half of the series’ seventh season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To help fill the void left by the two departing stars, former Psych star Dule Hill has been promoted to series regular. The actor first appeared on the show as a recurring character. Hill joins returning stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman in season eight.

Adams and Markle will depart the show after an epic two-hour wedding season finale special, scheduled to air April 25.

“After seven seasons, Suits remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “While we’re excited for season eight, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”

Suits ranks as USA Network’s second-highest-rated scripted series (behind only the yet-to-be renewed Jessica Biel anthology The Sinner.) The drama, produced in-house at Universal Cable Productions, now seems poised to further lean into Macht’s Harvey Specter, who has been the focal point for the show since its start.

Suits creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the decision.

“I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come. Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast — Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dule — who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans. Season eight will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money,” Korsch said.

Markle is departing the USA Network drama ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry of Wales. The couple will tie the knot on May 26, in a likely televised ceremony.

Suits returns for the second half of it seventh season March 28 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.