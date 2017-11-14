Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle Reportedly Not Returning for ‘Suits’ Season 8

Suits is close to a renewal deal for its eighth season, but the procedural drama will continue without two of its main characters.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are poised to leave the USA Network show at the end of season 7, Us Weekly confirms.

“He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago,” an insider told Us of Adams. “Patrick wants to pursue other things and he’s realized his time at Suits has come to an end. They were waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign. He’s going back so there will be a season 8 and as of now, 9.”

Macht plays Harvey Specter on the “Blue Skies” series drama, so he could slip into a heavier role when Adams’ character Mike Reed exits.

A wedding between Mike and Rachel Zane (Markle) is set to air at some point in the second half of season 7. If Adams leaves the show at that time, it would make for a proper exit for Markle as well.

Both actors have been on Suits since its premiere in 2011.

“If Meghan decides not to come back for season 8, the show will still keep going, if everyone else signs on,” the insider added. “She isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back.”

Speculation that Markle will leave the show has been swirling since the actress began dating Prince Harry in 2016. Since Markle recently met Queen Elizabeth — a crucial step on the path to a royal engagement — this clean break with her and Adams would be an easy out from the series.

Though Adams and Markle may slide away from the show after its seventh season, the door would remain open for them to return as guests or in recurring roles in future episodes. Suits has already done this with Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson. She left the show midway through season 6, but returned for the finale episode and will return again for the season 7 finale, which is now being readied as a potential spinoff about Jessica.

For Adams, Suits presents double the opportunity as he recently started directing episodes of the legal drama. Even with an acting exit, he could continue to explore work behind the camera on Suits and other projects.

Photo credit: USA Network