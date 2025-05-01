‘Suits LA’ Star Lex Scott Davis Teases Returning Guest Stars in Final Episodes of Season 1 (Exclusive)

Suits LA’s first season is in its final stretch of episodes, and Lex Scott Davis spoke to PopCulture.com about some returning stars.

Already, the Suits spinoff has seen some pretty great guest stars, ranging from Brian Baumgartner to Patton Oswalt to Victoria Justice to even some Suits OGs such as Gabriel Macht and David Costabile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But they’re not the only ones. Rick Hoffman is also set to return as Louis Litt in an upcoming episode, and Davis, who plays Erica Rollins, expressed her excitement. “Oh my goodness. His scenes are so good, so funny, so rich with anger and humor, and he’s just awesome,” she said. “So I’m really looking forward to fans getting to see him come back again.”

Pictured: (l-r) Brian Baumgartner as Brian Baumgartner, Patton Oswalt as Patton Oswalt — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Meanwhile, Davis revealed that Baumgartner has been her favorite guest star so far after he appeared in Episode 3 as a fictionalized version of himself alongside Oswalt. “He’s so much fun. He’s so much fun to work with,” she said. “He’s just so good at acting, obviously, but that comedic timing. And I just felt like I was front row at a master class watching him and Patton Oswalt go head to head, playing themselves, and saying messed up stuff to each other about their career, which is a real career because it’s so fun. It’s so good. It’s comedic gold.”

“We actually have them come back,” Davis admitted. “I can’t remember which episode, but they do come back. It was just too good to not have them come back. So I’m very excited. That was a fun one to highlight for me.”

Although the actress couldn’t remember which episode Baumgartner and Oswalt return in, it is, in fact, Sunday’s episode, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” It’s unknown what will bring them back, but whatever happens, it should be pretty fun. And fans can also look forward to Hoffman finally reprising his role as Louis Litt from Suits. There are still a few episodes left of the season, and it sounds like Suits LA is pulling out all the stops. NBC has yet to renew or cancel it, but these final episodes could really prove whether it deserves to come back.

Make sure to tune in to new episodes of Suits LA on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.