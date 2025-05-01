‘Suits LA’: Lex Scott Davis Previews Aftermath of Erica and Rick’s Breakup (Exclusive)

Erica and Rick’s relationship on Suits LA came to a head in the latest episode of Suits LA, and Lex Scott Davis told PopCulture.com what’s next for them.

Ever since the beginning of the NBC drama in February, Davis’ Erica Rollins and Bryan Greenberg’s Rick Dodson have had a pretty special relationship.

Despite competing against one another at the same firm to be the Head of Entertainment, their chemistry was certainly something else. And even though they now work at competing law firms, they still grew closer, even with the tension growing between them and their firms. But Davis welcomes the fun dynamic, telling PopCulture she loves “playing anything complex.”

Pictured: Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“I love when the writing gives us so much to play with and uncover, and subtext and all the things,” she said. “And Bryan is such a game player, and he’s so fun to explore all of these games with. I can consider him my first real friend on this show because we’ve been at this since our audition process. We had some chemistry reads together, and so it’s been a real joy to play opposite him. But it’s very complicated in this relationship. And although I want the best for my character, it’s been interesting trying to figure out why is she so resistant, and why is she blocking the opportunity to find real love and to be in a relationship? And that question is really fun for me to explore as an artist and figure out what that thing is that keeps making her say no.”

Davis was right when she said the relationship was complicated, because in Sunday’s episode, “Slugfest,” Rick broke things off with Erica before their relationship could get started, knowing that she wasn’t giving her all, and things between their two firms were growing more intense. And it’s only going to get more complicated from here.

Pictured: (l-r) Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“He means what he says,” Davis shared. “He says, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you anymore,’ and he does it for a while. So that’s an interesting thing to see if it’ll come up in the future episodes where their paths still continue to cross, and it’s like, well, he’s here and she’s here. And it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna say anything. I’m not supposed to say anything.’ It’s really annoying. It’s like I want them to say all the things. I want them to just get it out and stop fighting and resisting whatever it is that’s there for them. I don’t wanna tease it too much, but that breakup scene, he meant it. He’s giving her the silent treatment.”

There are still a few episodes left of Suits LA’s first season, so fans will just have to see how Erica and Rick move on from their relationship, and if things could ever get back to normal between them. As of now, NBC has yet to renew the series for Season 2, but a decision should be made any day now. In the meantime, new episodes of Suits LA air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.