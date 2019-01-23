‘Suits’ Creator Reveals What’s Ahead for Final Season

Suits creator Aaron Korsh recently opened up about the series’ final season, revealing what is ahead for the show’s finale.

The producer spoke with Deadline about the 10-episode Season 9 that will debut later this year or next, and shared some vague details on what fans can expect to see.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t want to spend the entire season on reminiscing but also I don’t want to spend none of the season bringing back old favorites so we’re trying to formulate what the balance is going to be,” Korsh stated.

“We have a vague arc. It doesn’t mean we have all the specifics but we have an arc for the 10,” he also said.

Regarding the possibility if Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle — who both left the show following Season 7 — making appearances, Korsh explained that it’s unknown at this time.

“As of this minute I don’t know which of our old original cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season,” he admitted. “I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they’re talking about.

“I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including [Gina Torres], we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do,” Korsh added.

His comment about arranging for “millions of dollars to be donated” is in regard to some news outlets reporting a rumor that the show was offering this as an incentive for Markle to come back.

As far as potential for Adams to return, Korsh confirmed that he does not make an appearance in the currently airing Season 8, and doesn’t know about Season 9 yet.

“When Patrick left, we talked about the notion of him coming back. It had to be right story-wise, and he had to be in a place where he wants to do it, depending on what’s going on with him. In the back six, it didn’t feel right for that,” he said. “The final 10, you can’t contemplate it without contemplating bringing Mike back. We’re contemplating it and we’ll see where we land, and how Patrick feels.”

Additionally, Korsh put to rest rumors that the final season of the show might be setting up a second spinoff, saying, that it “has not been discussed,” and adding, “If at some point in the future we wanted to just do one, we’d probably end up just doing one.”

Currently the only spinoff that Suits fans can definitely expect is Pearson, which focuses on Torres’ character Jessica Pearson. Korsh did share that another prequel spinoff has been talked about, but there are no concrete plans for it at this time.

Suits Season 8 returns tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA.