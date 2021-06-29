'Succession' Season 3 Will Premiere in 2021

✖

Succession fans have something to look forward to, as HBO and HBO Max's chief content officer revealed Tuesday that the much-anticipated third season of the award-winning series will premiere at some point this fall, reports The Wrap. The HBO series following the internal politics of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco and the ultra-wealthy Roy first premiered in 2018 and ended its second season in October 2019 on a major cliffhanger.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys announced Tuesday that the third season will return in the fall after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The third season is currently in production, but the official description promises twists and turns Succession fans will love: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position," it reads. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

The Season 2 finale found Kendall ready to take the fall for a company cover-up when he shockingly reveals to the world that his father is actually the one to blame. It was a cliffhanger ending setting up an exciting start to the next season, despite the unexpected production delays. Earlier this month writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett told The Times that series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong was considering a five-season run at most, but "possibly more like four."

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett told the paper in an interview published Thursday. "We’re at the end of filming Season 3, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight."

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Newcomers to the cast in Season 3 include Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård. In 2020, Succession swept the Emmys, taking home wins for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Cherry Jones), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Strong), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Andrij Parekh), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Armstrong), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series (Avy Kaufman) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (William Henry and Venya Bruk).