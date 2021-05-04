'Succession' Season 3 Adds 'Big Little Lies' Star

✖

HBO's hit drama Succession has added a big star for its upcoming third season — Alexander Skarsgård. The actor has held a number of prominent roles lately, including fellow HBO heavy hitter Big Little Lies and CBS All Access limited series The Stand. Succession Season 3 is filming now in New York City according to a report by Collider.

Succession shot to the top of just about everybody's watchlist over the last few years, first thanks to a big advertising boost during the last season of Game of Thrones and then thanks to its outstanding performance in award season. The series swept the Emmys in 2020, and it's not surprising that A-listers like Skarsgård are gravitating towards it. The Swedish actor is reportedly listed as a "guest star" for the third season, playing a character named Lukas Matsson. Lukas is a tech company founder and CEO with a reputation for being confrontational, but also for getting results.

Fans are already busy theorizing how Lukas will factor into the Roy family drama. The high-powered family is in the midst of one of its biggest feuds ever going into this new season, and it shows no signs of cooling off. It can seem nearly impossible to predict characters' moves in this series, but that never stops fans from trying.

While Skarsgård is listed as a "guest star" on the series, it's worth noting that past actors with this title have played a huge part in the show's plot. Holly Hunter was a guest star when she played Rhea Jarrell in six episodes of the series, while Cherry Jones has guest-starred in two episodes as Nan Pierce. The job description likely reflects on contract negotiations more than anything else.

Other newcomers this season will include Adrien Brody and Dasha Nekrasova as characters that have yet to be announced, as well as Sanaa Lathan as lawyer Lisa Arthur, Linds Emond as White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, Jihae Kim as PR consultant Berry Schneider and Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, daughter of Sandy Furness (Larry Pine). The show is centered around a wealthy family whose patriarch owns the massive media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. It was initially based loosely on the real-life Murdoch family. Throughout the series, the Roy siblings jockey for position in the hopes of inheriting wealth and power.

So far, no release date for Succession Season 3 has been announced, but the wait has dragged on for over a year now and the completion seems to be drawing near. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming now on HBO Max.