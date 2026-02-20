‘Stumble’: Finals Week Throws Daytona Prospects Into Chaos in Exclusive Sneak Peek of NBC Comedy

With just under three months until Daytona, Stumble cheer coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) is up against some serious academic obstacles when it comes to getting her team to qualify for the competition.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of NBC’s mockumentary-style comedy, Courteney butts heads with the Heådltston State Junior College academic calendar, as her athletes’ finals week falls on the same week in which their team must submit a tape to qualify for the competition at Daytona.

Videos by PopCulture.com

nbc

With 11 weeks until Daytona, Coach Courteney asks her cheerleaders to pick a day to film their tape when she starts to grasp just how complicated even this simple task is going to be.

“Not Tuesday, it’s my pet detection final,” volunteers Sally (Georgie Murphy), quipping, “I am on a short leash until then.”

“My women’s studies paper is due on Wednesday on why women be so inspirational,” adds Dimarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown). “So I gotta find a female hero.”

“Yeah, and I also have my art history final that day,” chimes in Madonna (Arianna Davis). “This year we’re doing Art Garfunkel.”

“Because nothing is easy, it’s also finals week here at Heådltston,” Courteney explains in a confessional. “We operate on a trimester schedule in honor of having the highest rate of college pregnancies in the nation. Gotta celebrate the wins where you got ’em.”

Peaches (Taylor Dunbar), for one, is open, as she said her finals were a “joke,” as the show cuts to her Intro to Improv final, which consisted of Peaches shouting from a stage, “I need a location!”

Play video

Stevie (Ryan Pinkston) then suggests Monday as a possible tape day — a date that seems to work for everyone. Or maybe not. “Monday is the typing final, and you’re all in my class,” Courteney reminds her team.

“I won’t be there, but good luck!” Krystal (Anissa Borrego) volunteers, as Courteney explains, “Krystal, everyone has to take and pass their finals.”

Pulling a note out from her jacket, Krystal points out that she has a doctor’s note excusing her, but when Courteney opens the note, she finds a message from Krystal’s sister reading, “Please excuse Krystal from anything she doesn’t want to do,” and signed Dr. Maria Gutierrez, Seamstress.

“In her country, she’s a doctor,” Krystal explains, as a confessional cuts to Maria clarifying, “My country is America.”

Don’t miss finals week as Stumble airs Friday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET and streams on Peacock the next day.