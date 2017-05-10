Stranger Things: Will Byers Will Have A Much Bigger Role In Season 2

In the first season of Stranger Things, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was something of a phenomenon. He was the focus of the first episode, wasn’t seen again for a long time, but became the hottest topic of conversation for every other character. The entire season revolved around the question, “What happened to Will Byers?”

According to producer/director Shawn Levy, Will Byers will be one of the biggest characters in season two. When speaking with Mashable, Levy announced that they’ve always had big plans for the character, they just had to get through season one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we cast the kids, we cast Noah Schnapp as Will Byers knowing that he was only in a small amount of Season 1 because he was missing. And we cast him because we knew that kid was special. Even if we weren’t going to call on his full reservoir of abilities in Season 1. Will Byers is very much at the center of Season 2. Noah steps up in the most staggering way. The Duffers and I, depending on who’s directing when, we keep sending texts to each other going, ‘holy shit, Noah is crushing it’ and we knew he had it in him, and it’s really now to get in that moment, and put him firmly in the thick of story.”

Up Next: Stranger Things Adds To Season 2 Cast

There’s a good chance much of the story in the coming season could revolve around Will’s return from The Upside Down. One of the early photos from season two shows the character in a crowd, looking nervous. The way kids are, Will could likely feel like an outcast in his home town, after everyone thought he was dead.

The second season of Stranger Things will consist of nine episodes, and will premiere on Netflix this Halloween.

More: Sleepy Hollow Cancelled By Fox

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

[H/T Netflix]