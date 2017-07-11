Stranger Things Creators Reveal Sean Astin’s Season 2 Role

Many details regarding the second season of Stranger Things have been kept under wraps to this point, but The Duffer Brothers – creators of the series – have finally opened up about one of this season’s biggest mysteries.

It was revealed last year that Sean Astin was set to have a major role in Season 2, and the creators have now broken the silence on his new character.

While chatting with Debra Birnbaum on Variety’s Remote Controlled podcast, the twin brothers offered quite a few details regarding Astin’s role, and how he fits into the world of Stranger Things.

“He’s a manager at Radioshack, and he’s dating Joyce. He’s a sweet guy,” they said. “I think Sean, more than anyone else that came in this season, completely shaped this character. It was probably, on the page, the least interesting, and not specifically meant to be as important of a role as it ended up being. What he brought to the performance completely elevated it and inspired us as we wrote.

“We were able to evolve his character as we we went along, and he just ended up being so great.”

After talking a bit about Paul Reiser, another popular ’80s actor who’s coming into the show this season, The Duffers went back to describe how Astin came into the role of Bob.

“Sean just surprised us. We had a different image for that character he’s playing. The Bob character. Somehow our casting director turned us onto this idea of Sean and then suddenly the character became so much more interesting to us. He just blew everybody away.

“We’re just so excited for everyone to see him in this.”

The second season of Stranger Things has just wrapped filming, and the crew is heading into the post-production stage. All nine episodes of the new installment are set to hit Netflix this Halloween.

