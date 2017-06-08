Stranger Things Creators Tease Major Season 2 Villain

The demogorgon was the most terrifying element of Stranger Things in Season 1, but it looks like this year’s villain will put that to shame.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have confirmed that fact. While speaking with E! News about the new season, the duo revealed that this new villain will be even worse than we imagined.

“I don’t know if I want to give away more but I will say that the threat that is introduced this season is something that will carry over for more than just this season. So it will become sort of our main villain, shall we say, for the show.”

So, it looks like the demogorgon was a one-off character, but this new addition will be around to stay.

If you recall, the teaser trailer for the second installment of the Netflix original series teased an enormous monster cascading down from the heavens, revealing a much bigger threat this time around.

However, it’s worth noting that the Duffers never specifically say that this villain is a monster. Although ‘monster’ is the word the interviewer used, the Duffers never used the vernacular.

This means that the big villain may not be a creature at all. Perhaps the new season could lean more heavily into the scientist/bad guy aspect, and have human organizations truly being a force of evil from here on out.

Either way, the second season of Stranger Things will be bigger, and more terrifying, than its predecessor. All nine episodes of the new installment will be available on Netflix this Halloween.

