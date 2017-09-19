Netflix Orders Unofficial ‘Stranger Things’ Bar To Cease And Desist

It sounds like Netflix isn’t on board with a Stranger Things-themed bar.

DNAInfo is reporting that ‘The Upside Down’, a Chicago pop-up bar inspired by the hit sci-fi/horror series, has officially received a cease and desist from Netflix. The establishment lets patrons sit in Joyce Byers’ now-iconic living room, and drink a menagerie of themed cocktails such as “Eleven’s Eggos”.

‘The Upside Down’ was initially expected to close on October 1st, but the bars’ owners were hoping to keep it open at least until Stranger Things‘ season two premiere date.

Netflix disagreed, breaking the news with a delightfully nerdy cease and desist letter, containing plenty of references to Stranger Things lore.

“Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!)” Netflix says. “But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build… We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again.”

Jared Saul, one of the bar’s managers, has apparently excepted the bar’s fate.

“If Netflix were OK with us running ‘The Upside Down’ project through the season two premiere & the Halloween weekend,” Saul told DNAInfo, “we would most definitely have continued this incredible party a little bit longer.”

Stranger Things Season 2 debuts on October 27.

