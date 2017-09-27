‘Annabelle: Creation’ Director Developing Stephen King TV Series From Novella ‘N’

Fans of Stephen King have plenty more to be excited about this year, as it was recently announced that his novella “N” from the collection of short stories Just After Sunset will be developed into a TV series with Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg helming the pilot. The script for the pilot will be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer & Gabe Ferrari, according to Deadline.

The series, which will be changing its name to “8”, takes place in Maine where a group of eight imposing stones contains an ancient evil so terrifying that it can drive visitors mad. In the summer of 1992, three teenagers escaped the malicious force, and are confronted 25 years later.

By the end of the year, six different Stephen King adaptations will have debuted on various platforms, ranging from theatrical releases to TV series to streaming services. With a new adaptation of IT having broken box office records and becoming the highest grossing horror film of all time, there’s sure to be plenty more King where that came from.

Another King-centric series, Castle Rock, is headed to Hulu next year, which aims to be one of the more ambitious projects inspired by the author’s work. Rather than a direct interpretation of a story, the series takes place in the fictional town of Castle Rock that has many connections to King’s most famous stories. Characters from various different stories are set to appear in the series, interacting in ways never before seen.

King isn’t the only one involved with the series that’s having a good year, as Sandberg’s Annabelle prequel helped the grand total box office of the Conjuring films cross the $1 billion mark.

The filmmaker is becoming a major creator in Hollywood, having put himself on the map with last summer’s Lights Out, based on a short film he created, which earned $149 million worldwide. His skills with storytelling garnered the attention of Warner Bros., tapping him to bring the Shazam film to life for the DC Extended Universe.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see which project Sandberg focused on next.