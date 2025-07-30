Stephen Colbert Teases New Career Path

Stephen Colbert isn’t sweating his show’s cancellation.

The world was shocked when CBS announced it was cancelling The Late Show, which began in 1993 with David Letterman as host and eventually moved to Stephen Colbert.

The move was reportedly due to a “financial decision.”

The 61-year-old late-night host will be unemployed come this May when The Late Show ends its run, but he doesn’t seem too worried. On Monday’s episode, he teased that he’s considering a jump to podcasting.

The episode featured Colbert interviewing Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang alongside his Las Culturistas podcast host Matt Rogers. Colbert asked the two their thoughts on their career path.

“I’m going to need a gig soon, so sell me on podcasting. Is it fun?,” Colbert asked the duo.

Recently, Las Culturistas was named one of the 100 best podcasts of all time by TIME Magazine, which is part of why Colbert had the duo on his show.

Rogers laughed and played along, noting that their podcast was probably at #100 for the TIME staff that decided the list. “You start one, we’re getting bumped. Like almost certainly.”

While Yang and Rogers started the podcast in 2016, it didn’t really take off until the COVID-19 pandemic as people were searching for connection.

“That’s what they wanted, to connect and hear a friendship in action. Hear conversation between people who are over-caffeinated.”

Colbert later asked Yang if he would produce a podcast for Colbert so he could join “the Las Culturistas empire.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs every weeknight on CBS.