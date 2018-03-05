‘Station 19’ Trailer Released During 2018 Oscars

The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off show Station 19 debuted a new trailer during the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The world of @greysabc ignites when #Station19 premieres March 22 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/afoEpzJtpx — Station 19 (@Station19) March 5, 2018

Fans got their first look at the show back on Feb. 1. Showrunner Stacy McKee, who is also a showrunner on Grey’s Anatomy, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the show, while in the same universe as the long-running medical drama, will be quite different.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee said. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

One of the characters on the upcoming show has already made an appearance on Grey’s. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) made a quick cameo during a episode March 1 to help a patient stop from bleeding by holding her hand over his open wond.

The cast for the upcoming firehouse drama also includes Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Grey Damon (American Horror Story),Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer).

Jason George, who played Ben Warren on Grey’s and will be on Station 19 as a rookie firefighter, told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview what fans can expect from both him and the show.

“You get to see the new, ‘action figure’ Ben Warren,” George said. “Ben gets his adrenaline junkie on.

“Ben’s now in a situation where a bad day means he may [not only] lose the patient, he may lose one of his colleagues and partners or he may lose his own life, so he’s got a heavy learning curve.”

George also went into detail about the new challenges presented with filming a new show.

“The element of action is the piece that, in terms of how we shoot it, that is different,” George says. “Our characters are in danger. I’ve got ten-foot walls of flames standing in front of me. They spend a quarter of a million dollars building an entire rooftop, just for us to burn it and attack it… You forget that it’s safe [in real life] for a second.”