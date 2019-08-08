‘Station 19’ Star Boris Kodjoe Talks Show Blending Further With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ‘It’s Getting the Best of Both Worlds’ (Exclusive)

Station 19 star Boris Kodjoe is just as excited about the firefighter drama getting even closer to Grey’s Anatomy next season. When news broke that the ABC drama series would return for Season 3, it was also announced that Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff would take over reins of the show, which will blend both shows even further.

Kodjoe spoke with PopCulture.com about what the change in leadership means for the series, what’s next for his character Robert Sullivan and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) when the show returns for Season 3 in 2020.

“It’s amazing. I mean, to be able to work with all these different actors on two different shows, it’s getting the best of both worlds,” Kodjoe told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Wednesday, July 31. “It’s such a huge franchise that’s been so powerful worldwide and people love it, just to be associated with that and be able to live in that universe is just a tremendous honor.”

While ABC first teased both shows would be crossing over “every week” after the change, network president Karey Burke clarified earlier this week that it would not be as frequent to allow that shows to continue to stand on their own.

She did tease during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, however, that fans could expect to see a crossover romance in the next season.

The Season 2 finale dropped a few twists for the characters, including Sullivan and Andy’s failed hookup, after he told her to leave when he started suffering symptoms from his injuries in the ambulance crash. Kodjoe said the setback in the growing relationship will be addressed when the show returns.

“I know that love isn’t simple. Again, it’s about conflict. There’s fears. There’s anticipation. There’s hopes and dreams,” he said of Andy and Sullivan’s dynamic. “I think that we see them navigate those waters, pushing each other away and pulling each other together again. I think it’s going to be a nice little seesaw of emotions that we will experience throughout these next couple episodes.”

Off-camera, Kodjoe recently celebrated the launch of his new family venture, a fitness app called KOFIT. The service provides health and wellness tips including home workouts, daily motivations, meditation, yoga and stretching, nutrition and family workouts.

The business — which we started alongside his wife Empire star Nicole Ari Parker, his brother and co-founder Patrick and his wife Nicole, and Boris’ children Sophie and Nico — is a true family effort, aimed at providing users with quick and easy workouts and promote healthier lifestyles.

“[KOFIT] is about empowering and inspiring people to take this step by step, day by day at their own pace and not give up because there’s no results in the first two days, because that’s usually what happens,” Kodjoe said.

“We’re doing this together. It’s our family, your family. Let’s try and do this day by day, little by little, and start introducing some positive patterns here,” he added.

To celebrate the launch of the app, the family is currently hosting the #30DayRollOutOfBedChallenge in August, aimed at joining users together and see little changes happen through exercise.

Station 19 will return for Season 3 in 2020 on ABC. You can find more information on KOFIT on its official website. The app is available for download for Apple and Android users.