Brenda Song Flirts With One of the Firefighters on ‘Station 19’

Station 19 introduced Brenda Song’s character in a compromising position.

The Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior star was first seen on the series as a hookup with her boyfriend keeps getting disrupted by a beeping fire alarm.

Song’s character, JJ, complains that every time the couple is going to sleep together the alarm goes off, as if it is warning them about something. Fans of the former Disney star were celebrating the actress’ new role on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.

Brenda Song talking about orgasms on #station19 is proof that my childhood is dead. — Liz Karla ✨ (@LizKarla) March 23, 2018

Brenda Song is on #Station19 — alexia (@a__lexein) March 23, 2018

Yo Brenda Song doesn’t age at all??? She looks amazing #station19 pic.twitter.com/7mkEMIqKKi — Deej 🙆🏻‍♀️ (@icyprincess9) March 23, 2018

Later, JJ stops by the station to get the alarm fixed after her “sometimes” boyfriend broke it, and she finds a bored Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), who was left behind after he was late to work that day.

“You’re probably just better off going to the store and buying a new one,” Dean says.

“Yeah… I like this one.” she responds. “Whatever, as if your girlfriend doesn’t have quirks.”

Dean reveals he doesn’t have a girlfriend, despite having a former hookup’s dog living at his house boat, clearing the path for them to start a flirtation.

Travis (Jay Hayden) calls Dean out for flirting with the young woman. Once Dean fixes the alarm, the woman and the firefighter share a sweet moment, indicating they’ll definitely be seeing each other again.

As previously announced, the former Suite Life on Deck star will be sticking around, as she booked a multi-episode arc on the ABC firefighter drama.

The second half of the Station 19 premiere also saw Ben Warren (Jason George) and Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) find themselves in danger after responding to a “blue” fire that kept them in hot and dangerous conditions.

Since water couldn’t put out the special kind of fire, the rest of the crew rive the rig into the fire and manage to rescue them before the heat burns off their lungs.

“I faced death,” Ben says back at the station. “And I didn’t die.”

The episode ends with a shocker as Ben and Dean respond to a call after JJ falls and hurts her head at her apartment. They realize the building she lives in has a flaw and it could collapse at any minute.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.