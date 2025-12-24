‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Casts Major Characters from Original Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is about to boldly go where… one series has gone before?

Today, a report from Deadline revealed that Strange New Worlds, which takes place ten years before Star Trek: The Original Series, will feature two beloved characters from TOS in its final season. Leonard “Bones” McCoy and Hikaru Sulu will both appear in their younger days, played by Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given that the final season of Strange New Worlds will lead into the original Star Trek series that started it all, it makes sense that two of the only remaining OG Enterprise crew members who haven’t yet appeared in the series would pop up at the end.

The list of Star Trek: TOS characters who have appeared in Strange New Worlds includes Spock, James T. Kirk, Nyota Uhura, Montgomery Scott, Khan Noonien-Singh, T’Pring, Sam Kirk, Christopher Pike, Number One, Dr. M’Benga, and Christine Chapel. The only major Enterprise crew member yet to show up in the series will be Pavel Chekov, although he never appeared in TOS until season two.

Strange New Worlds has yet to even air its fourth season, but has already finished filming its fifth. Anson Mount, who plays series protagonist Captain Pike, posted a heartfelt goodbye to the series on social media this past Saturday.

“Many tears were shed, many hugs were given, but everyone was smiling and proud of the work (so much of which has yet to been seen by anyone outside the fold),” he wrote.

All three seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are streaming now on Paramount+.