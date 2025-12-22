‘Star Trek’ Actor Says Farewell

For five seasons, Anson Mount has boldly gone where no man has gone before.

Yesterday, he announced on social media that he’s filmed his final scene as Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as the series is coming to an end with season five.

The popular sci-fi show, a prequel to the original Star Trek series, has been hailed by critics and fans alike as a return to form for the franchise thanks to its episodic storytelling approach that skews closer to older versions of Trek. In this series, Christopher Pike is the captain of the USS Enterprise one decade before James T. Kirk takes over.

In an Instagram post, Mount posted a commemorative photo of the set where his captain’s quarters are located, noting that “Many tears were shed, many hugs were given.”

“Last night at approximately 11:15pm EST, the last “cut” was called by Mr. Akiva Goldsman,” he wrote, referencing the show’s creator and director. “Many tears were shed, many hugs were given, but everyone was smiling and proud of the work (so much of which has yet to been seen by anyone outside the fold).”

That last sentence is likely in reference to the fact that the fourth season of Strange New Worlds has yet to be released, although it will air sometime next year.

“During my career I have learned a couple of things: 1) Acting is a service position, and 2) so is leadership,” he continued. “Thank you for allowing me to occupy the chair. Full sails an following winds, my friends. Pike out.”

The first three seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are streaming now on Paramount+.