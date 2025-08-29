Star of Disney+ Show Felt ‘Destroyed’ Afterward

One star of The Mandalorian didn’t exactly enjoy her time on the series.

Katee Sackhoff played Bo-Katan Kryze on the Star Wars spinoff series, but shared in a new episode of her podcast The Sackhoff Show that working on the show completely destroyed her confidence in her acting abilities.

Before The Mandalorian, Sackhoff was a popular TV actress, with memorable starring roles in Nip/Tuck, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, 24, and The Flash. Most famously, however, she played main character Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica.

After Mandalorian, she had to take time away from acting for three years.

“I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian, all of it,” Sackhoff said on the podcast, while speaking with Battlestar Galactica co-star Tahmoh Penikett. “Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants—I didn’t understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her.”

After receiving no direction from the showrunners at Disney, it” just broke me,” Sackhoff said.

“I started doubting everything about myself… I wasn’t booking anything,” she said. “And for three years, I basically didn’t work, and it just destroyed my confidence.”

Bo-Katan appeared as a supporting character in season two of The Mandalorian before taking on a main role in season three. The show is set to continue next year with the theatrical film The Mandalorian & Grogu, but Sackhoff will likely not be returning for it.

Sackhoff shared that she hired a new manager and an acting coach, who helped her rediscover her love of acting by telling her “You just need to find your confidence again.” She will next star in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Carrie, which will soon air on Amazon Prime Video.