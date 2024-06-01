'SpongeBob SquarePants' Legend Peter Bennett Has Passed Away

Peter Bennett, one of the long-time art directors for Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, sadly passed away on Friday, May 17, at the age of 57, per NickALive. Born in San Pedro, California, on July 19, 1967, Bennett became well-known as a background painter for the series for over 182 episodes between 1999 and 2014, as well as the hand actor for the character Hans after the episode "Suds" (although Tom Kenny provides Hans' voice).

His artistry was not limited to the background. Additionally, Bennett was known as one of the main art directors for 161 episodes between 2005 and 2021. These included such popular episodes as "Squeaky Boots," "SB-129," "Hooky" and "Wet Painters," among many others. For long-term viewers of the show, his acrylic paintings are probably the most identifiable because they are mostly used as backgrounds, promotional materials, and especially close-up shots for the show.

In addition to providing art direction for the show ChalkZone, the first two SpongeBob movies, as well as the spinoffs Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, he also contributed artwork to SpongeBob Comics, Nautical Nonsense: A Tribute to SpongeBob SquarePants and San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

SpongeBob writer Kenny Pittenger announced Bennett's death on Instagram. As he mentioned in his post, Pittenger paid his respects to his long-time friend and colleague, saying: "We lost a long-time friend [and] coworker last night. Peter Bennett was the Art Director on SpongeBob for many years and a heck of a ping-pong player. This is one of his paintings. He will be missed."

SpongeBob background artist Amy Lewis also paid a heartfelt tribute to Bennett on X, saying: "In memory of our long time Art Director on SpongeBob Squarepants, Peter Bennett Wonderful paintings by Peter. What a huge loss. I'm just so grateful to have had the privilege to work with him. I'll never forget the day I met him. Rest in peace, Peter." Selections of Bennett's work can be viewed here on his official Instagram page.