Netflix's 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Sandy Cheeks Movie Trailer Is Here

SpongeBob SquarePants and Sandy Cheeks are teaming up to save Bikini Bottom. Ahead of its premiere next month, Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie trailer, showing everyone's favorite sponge and maritime rodent heading out of the ocean and taking on Texas in an effort to save their underwater home.

Confirmed to be in the works in April 2023, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie follows Sandy, SpongeBob, and Patrick as they attempt to save their beloved town after it's scooped out of the ocean by B.O.O.T.S. Marine Biology Lab. Per an official synopsis for the film, "when Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot."

The upcoming film, which uses 3D computer animation and live-action photography, sees Carolyn Lawrence and Tom Kenny reprise their roles as Sandy and SpongeBob from the long-running cartoon. Also returning are Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke,Rodger Bumpass, and Mr. Lawrence to voice their respective SpongeBob SquarePants characters of Mr. Krabs, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, and Plankton. The voicecast is rounded out with Wanda Sykes as the live-action villain Sue Nahmee, as well as Matty Cardarople, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, and Grey DeLisle.

Saving Bikini Bottom marks latest addition to the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The flagship series premiered on Nickelodeon back in 1999 and is still running, the series set to wrap its 14th season this month. The show has spawned numerous movies, including The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020), as well as spin-off series like Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show. There are currently two additional movies in the works – Netflix's The Plankton Movie, which is scheduled to debut next year, and Paramount's announcing The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePant, which is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 19, 2025.

Saving Bikini Bottom is directed by Liza Johnson (Dead to Me, Silicon Valley) from a teleplay by SpongeBob SquarePants vet Kaz and Tom Stern. The film is scheduled to premeire on Netflix on Aug. 2.