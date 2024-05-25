Spoiler Alert: 'General Hospital' Star Written off the Show

Port Charles has said goodbye to another resident. According to Deadline, Gregory Harrison has left the long-running soap opera. He joined the series in 2020, playing Gregory Chase, the father of Michael Easton's Finn and Josh Swickard's Chase. In his final episode, which aired on May 21, Gregory had died in his sleep due to ALS.

After the episode aired, Easton paid tribute to his on-screen father in a sweet Instagram post. "Gregory Harrison. One of the finest actors I've ever had the privilege of working with and an even better human being," he wrote. "I learned so much from you, my friend, and it was an absolute honor to get to share a stage with you these past three years. Your talent, grace and powerful presence will be greatly missed around the studio."

Harrison's exit comes on the heels of Nicholas Alexander Chavez's departure. The actor, who had played Spencer Cassadine since 2021, previously took a temporary hiatus to film Netflix's Monsters, but that temporary hiatus turned into a permanent one. The soap also saw a few temporary cast replacements last year, which isn't too unusual. It's hard to tell if the series will add new cast members to replace Harrison, but fans may want to keep an eye out for any new residents coming to Port Charles in the near future just to be safe.

The reason for Gregory Harrison's departure is unknown, but at least it came after Gregory Chase was able to officiate the wedding of his son Chase and Amanda Setton's Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Since he is now dead, it's unlikely that fans will be seeing Gregory again. However, dead people have been known to also come back on General Hospital, so it's always possible. Perhaps he can even play a different character.

Meanwhile, General Hospital's fate at ABC is sealed and shouldn't be leaving the network any time soon. The soap has aired on ABC since it premiered on Apr. 1, 1963, recently celebrating its 60th anniversary. It's seen many, many actors come and go over the years, some permanent and others temporary. While it's always hard to say goodbye to a character, especially when it's so sudden. It's certainly not the first exit on General Hospital, even this season, and it wouldn't be surprising if more are on the way.