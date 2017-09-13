‘South Park’ Targets Tiki Torch Protestors in Season 21 Teaser

TV Shows

The 21st season of South Park is on the horizon and it is has its sight set on the recent violent protest involving tiki torches and Confederate flags.

The preview, showcased in the video above, see Randy March trying to tackle an issue head on: angry mobs forming in South Park waving tiki torches, Confederate flags, and signs calling back to the show’s iconic “They took our jobs!” line. Somehow, Braveheart even ends up in the mix.

The title of the preview is, “White People Renovating Houses.” Whether or not this is the title of South Park’s Episode 21×01 is unknown. The synopsis for the episode, however, reads, “Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society.”

It is a clear parody of the August’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While South Park‘s co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have said the upcoming season would not focus on a President Trump parody as it would be too hard to pull of, they have since backtracked a bit to say the President appears in the occasional episode or moment.

South Park premieres its 21st season on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 pm ET.

