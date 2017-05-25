‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Sophia Bush Officially Exits The Series

Chicago P.D. has already been through the ringer this offseason, having lost showrunner Matt Olmstead back in March. Unfortunately things aren’t looking up for the veteran series. Sophia Bush, who has starred in th series since day one, is walking away.

According to Deadline, the actress has decided to depart the show after four seasons. The decision was made by Bush, not by the creative team or the network.

This departure was hinted at in the Season 4 finale this spring, when Erin Lindsay (Bush), decided to accept a job in New York working for the FBI. As the episode came to a close, she stood on a bridge, and ignored Jay’s phone call.

Fans thought that she may exit the series after that moment, but now it seems to be official.

The report does state that Bush could still appear in Season 5, airing this fall, in order to wrap up the arc of her character. There could be another female character brought in to replace Erin, but there hasn’t been any official word yet.

This decision won’t just affect Chicago P.D., as Bush appeared on multiple shows that existed within that Chicago/Law & Order universe. She was featured in 22 episodes of the universe, not counting the 84 P.D. episodes in which she starred.

