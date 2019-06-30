Details About Sophia Bush’s ‘Jane the Virgin’ Character Revealed

Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush will be back on television this week, making her first appearance on The CW‘s Jane the Virgin in this week’s episode.

On Monday, TVLine published a first look at Bush as Julie. It is still a mystery as to who Julie is, but Rafael told Jane (Gina Rodriguez) he went on a date recently, so it is possible that Julie was the woman he went out with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, shared a photo from Bush’s first visit to the Jane the Virgin set, he mentioned that she may be playing a character that fans will not be happy with.

See the photo from TVLine here.

“I’m so grateful that the supremely talented, kind-hearted and bad ass feminist- social justice warrior [Bush] who I LOOOVE and adore came to play with us on [Jane the Virgin] this week. I can’t tell you who she is playing except that some of you may not be happy about it,” Baldoni wrote on Feb. 20.

Bush shared the same photo on her Instagram, which included Baldoni and Rodriguez.

“When one of your favorite ladies calls you and says ‘will you come play in an episode for my last season!?’ AND that means you also get to play with one of your favorite dudes!? Whelp. You say YES! What a dream come true,” Bush wrote on Feb. 20. “Beyond thrilled to be making some comedy alongside two of my favorite world-changers [laughs for days].”

The official synopsis for Wednesday’s episode reads: “After Rafael witnesses Mateo’s behavior at school, he wants to take a different approach to his treatment; Rogelio is paranoid that River is plotting her revenge; Jane convinces Petra to go out after she learns that Rafael is dating.”

Jane the Virgin is finishing up its fifth and final season, which will bring it to exactly 100 episodes. The critically acclaimed series earned Rodriguez a Golden Globe in 2015 and it was listed as one of the top TV shows of the year by the American Film Institute in 2015.

The CW did have plans for a spinoff series called Jane the Novela, an anthology-style series based on the novels written by Jane in the series. Rodriguez was slated to narrate the series, and Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman was one of the producers. However, CW president Mark Pedowitz said the network ultimately passed on the project.

“We are big fans of Jennie Urman and Gina and we had great appreciation of what they did,” Pedowitz explained in May. “In this particular situation, this spin-off didn’t quite get to where we wanted to get to. We have reached out to Jennie and if she wishes we are very interested in pursuing a potential another spinoff for Jennie. It’s in her court.”

As for Bush, she is best known for her roles on Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill. She was cast in the CBS drama Surveillance, which was still in contention at the network as of May, Deadline reported.

Jane the Virgin airs on The CW Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME