Sophia Bush Lands First Role After ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit

Following a surprisingly abrupt departure from NBC‘s Chicago P.D. this past summer, actress Sophia Bush is heading back to the small screen, headlining a pilot for 20th Century FOX TV.

Deadline reports that the project as part of an exclusive talent holding and development deal with the production company will be either a drama or comedy.

If it’s a comedy, it won’t too much of a challenge for Bush, who flexed her comedic chops on the CBS short-lived sitcom Partners.

Bush will also go on to develop several projects this year on which she will serve as executive producer. In a statement to Deadline, the 35-year-old said that now, more than ever, it was crucial for female voices to be heard.

“I’m thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me at 20th Century Fox TV,” Bush said.

Sharon Klein, Fox Television Group EVP of Casting said Bush was a great addition to the company, adding it was her passion that hooked them.

“[Sophia]’s smart, she’s passionate, and she brings great ideas and energy to the table,” Klein said. “She’s a giant TV star and we’re thrilled to have her exclusively at [FOX Television Group].”

This past summer, Bush departed Chicago P.D. after four seasons when her character Det. Erin Lindsay left to take a job with the FBI in New York. Prior to the NBC drama, Bush starred on One Tree Hill for nine seasons.