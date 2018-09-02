‘Sons of Anarchy’: Where to Stream and Watch Online

Sons of Anarchy is available to stream on two platforms before Mayans M.C. starts on Tuesday, making it easy for fans to relive the saga of Jax Teller or watch it for the first time.

All seven seasons of Kurt Sutter’s biker gang saga are available on Amazon Prime Video, which is only available with an Amazon Prime subscription.

You can click here to try the service, which is available in three levels. You can get just Amazon Prime Video for $8.99 a month. For $12.99 a month, you can get Prime Video, free two-day shipping, unlimited music streaming, unlimited photo storage, unlimited reading from the Kindle Library and free same-day delivery in some markets. A third option includes all of the above for $119. (That is $36.88 cheaper than paying $12.99 one a month for 12 months.)

Prime Video can be streamed on your laptop, tablets or phones. You can also watch it on your TV if you have a Fire TV or Fire Stick. The Prime Video channel is also available on Roku devices, Smart TVs and Blu-ray players.

If you do not want to join Amazon Prime, but still want to relive Sons of Anarchy, you can also sign up for FX+, where FX also posted the Mayans M.C. pilot before it airs. The one catch for the streaming service is that it is still only available for those with a cable or satellite subscription already. It also costs an additional $5.99 a month.

FX has posted every season of 35 original shows, so you do not get just Sons of Anarchy. Other hit FX shows include The Americans, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Legion, Fargo, American Horror Story and Pose. More than 1,400 episodes of programming are available.

Sons of Anarchy originally aired from 2008 to 2014 and stars Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, a member of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. He struggles to juggle with his life as an important member of the charter and being a new father, leading him to question his role. He also has to live up to the expectations set by his late father, John Teller.

The show earned Katey Sagal, who plays Jax’s mother Gemma, a Golden Globe in 2011.

Mayans M.C. was created by Sutter and Elgin James, and is set about three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. It stars J.D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who joins the titular club after he gets out of jail. The Mayans M.C. was a rival group introduced in the first episode of Sons of Anarchy, and they later came to good terms with the Sons. The series will also have other connections to the Sons of Anarchy throughout the first season.

Other members of the Mayans M.C. cast are Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera.

Mayans M.C. debuts on FX Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: FX