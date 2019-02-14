‘Wu Assassins’: Everything to Know About ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Tommy Flanagan’s New Netflix Show

Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan has a new Netflix show titled Wu Assassins on the way, and we’ve got your guide to everything you need to know about the series before it debuts.

Flanagan spent seven seasons on Sons of Anarchy as Filip ‘Chibs’ Telford, and to this day he remains one fans most favorite stars of the series.

SoA ended in 2015, and in the years following Flanagan has appeared in a handful of TV shows — as well as a few films — but this is the first time he has taken on a main cast role in a series since then.

Plot

Wu Assassins is a “a martial arts drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown” that “tells the story of a young chef who discovers that he is the Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad.”

It will be packed full of action, but will also likely feature a fair amount of humor and drama.

Creators

Wu Assassins has real firepower behind the scenes, with the series being written by John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies), who also serves as showrunner and co-executive producer.

Other executive producers include Tony Krantz (24), as as well as Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels).

Krantz will be executive producing through his production company Flame Ventures, which co-produced the short-lived NBC series Dracula in 2013.

Flanagan’ s Character

In Wu Assassins, Flanagan will be playing Alec McCullough.

McCullough is described as “an international crime boss with a mysterious interest in San Francisco’s Chinatown.”

More recently, he appeared in the films Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Papillon, in which he co-stared with his former SoA castmate Charlie Hunnam.

Iko Uwais

The star of Wu Assassins is Iko Uwais, an Indonesian actor who is also a trained stuntman, fight choreographer, and martial artist.

He will be playing Kai Jin, “an aspiring chef who learns he is the Wu Assassin with a great and violent destiny.”

Uwais starred in the acclaimed 2011 action film The Raid — for which he also served as a fight choreographer — as well as its 2014 sequel, The Raid 2.

He has also appeared in films such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Beyond Skyline, and Mile 22.

Katheryn Winnick

Vikings star Katheryn Winnick will also be starring in Wu Assassins.

She plays Christine “C.G.” Gavin, an undercover cop caught in the middle of a gang war that’s breaking out in Chinatown.

This is not Winnick’s first Netflix Original, as she also stars in the streaming company’s film Polar, which debuted this year.

Lewis Tan

The main villain of Wu Assassins will be played by British-born American actor Lewis Tan.

Tan stars as Lu Xin Lee, “a suave, fierce intelligent leader who owns and operates his own custom garage a la West Coast Customs and runs a car theft ring for the Triad.”

The actor’s past TV and film credits include Into the Badlands, Hawaii Five-0, and Deadpool 2

Much like Winnck, Tan also has a past with Netflix. He appeared in an episode of Marvel’s Iron Fist, which was recently cancelled by the streaming company.

Other Stars

Other co-stars for Wu Assassins are as follows:

Byron Mann as Uncle Six.

Tzi Ma as Mr. Young, “a kindly Chinatown grocer and a mentor to Kai.”

Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, “a drug addict seeking redemption and someone who is passed over by his parents in favor of his younger sister who runs the family business.”

Celia Au as Ying Ying, “a quirky, but wise young woman who assists Kai Jin in his mission.”

Li Jun Li as Jenny Wah, “a confident young businesswoman with an MBA.”

Premiere Date

At this time, Wu Assassins does not appear to have an announced premiere date.

It does appear to currently be in production, however, so it may not be long before a debut date emerges.