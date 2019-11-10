‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars Tommy Flanagan and Dayton Callie Reunite in New Photo: ‘Always a Pleasure, Never a Chore’

We’ve seen a lot of mini-Sons of Anarchy reunions over the past few years since the series ended. Mayans M.C. recently gave fans an official crossover with the original show and the Sons of Anarchy club as it exists in the Mayans universe. Fans love to get glimpses of the actors hanging out in real life, with actor Tommy Flanagan never ceasing to deliver. His latest social media post brought back another familiar face from Charming for a bit of hang session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Flanagan (@tommyflanaganofficial) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:08am PST

Dayton Callie played Sons of Anarchy confidant Wayne Unser, former police chief and later Gemma groupie on the FX series. He’s also familiar to fans of HBO’s Deadwood where he played “Wild Bill” Hickcock’s partner Charlie Utter.

The pair spent an evening together, with Flanagan giving the meetup a seal of approval. “An evening with [Dayton Callie],” Flanagan wrote in the caption of the photo. “Always a pleasure never a chore.”

Former co-star Theo Rossi commented on the photo with a pair of emoji crowns, while fans chimed in with praise for the two actors.

“Great photo! Miss you guys!!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Two amazing actors,” another fan added and included Rossi’s crowns in the mix.

“Looks Like a wonderful time great picture,” a third wrote.

“Ahhh…so love this picture!” another chimed in with.

Flanagan recently returned to his leather vest in a crossover episode with Mayans M.C. amid the exit of creator Kurt Sutter. Chibs and the rest of the remaining Sons of Anarchy showed up to meet with the Mayans, leading to some brotherly love and drama along the way.

Flanagan was joined in the episode by David Labrava’s Happy, Rusty Coones’ Quinn and Jacob Vargas as former Nomad Montez. Fans showed their excitement for the return of Chibs and company on social media, celebrating the spin-off acknowledging its roots.

“[Tommy Flanagan] now that’s how you make an entrance,” one fan shared.

“Thank you thank you thank you for bringing us CHIBS,” another added.

“Loving the [Sons of Anarchy] and [Mayans M.C.] reunion. Old friendships been rekindled. The chemistry between these to MC’s,” a third celebrated.

The crossover was a short one but it does show where the Sons of Anarchy have gone in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death. Chibs as president is a good look for many fans, something that should make Flanagan happy the next time he’s hanging out with his past TV pals.