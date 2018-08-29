‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars Gear up for ‘Mayans M.C.’ at Premiere for Spinoff

It was a Sons of Anarchy family reunion during the Mayans M.C. premiere red carpet Tuesday night.

With one week left until a new story begins within the Kurt Sutter-created universe, stars of both Sons and Mayans showed up to support the new series coming to FX.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Katey Sagal, who played the infamous Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy walked the carpet with her husband Sutter, representing the cast of the classic series as the only series regular to walk the carpet.

Sagal will be reprising the role of the matriarch of the Sons of Anarchy M.C. in a cameo appearance during the pilot episode of the new series.

“It’s a flashback to eight years ago and a way of letting us know that he’s in Stockton where the two worlds will collide, at least in memory,” Sutter said Friday.

Flashbacks will reportedly be a key storytelling tool in the new show, unlike its flagships series which never resorted to such scenes.

The peeks into the past will be used as ways for audiences to get inside Mayans star Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by J.D. Pardo.

The carpet was also graced by the appearance of frequent Sons of Anarchy guest star Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role on the new series of Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter.

Sons star Charlie Hunman, who played Jax Teller in the original series, recently opened up to why he won’t be reprising his role of Jax for the new series.

“No, no… I had the deepest experience of my career coming out of that,” the 38-year-old explained of Sons of Anarchy ending in 2014. “I had become that character, had become so deeply integrated into who I was, I literally didn’t realize until the day we wrapped and we put him to rest and I felt I went through a period of two or three weeks of, like, real bereavement.”

Another old guest star from the series to walk the carpet was actress Q’oriana Kilcher, who played the role of Chibs Telford’s daughter Kerriane Larkin during two episodes of their stint in the Belfast charter during season 3.

The new series will follow Pardo’s EZ Reyes, who after getting out of prison looks to make his way up the ranks of the Mayans motorcycle club.

Along with Pardo and Rivera, the new series will star Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby and Danny Pino.

Mayans M.C. will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The pilot will be available to stream early on FX+.