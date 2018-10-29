‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Unites With ‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi recently united with Mayans M.C. cast, in one epic SoA-franchise photo.

Rossi shared the photo to his Instagram page, bragging in the caption about that the “worlds collide!”

The photo features Mayans M.C. cast members Richard Cabral (Johnny “El Coco” Cruz), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa) and Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes) standing with Rossi.

Rossi starred as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiza on Sons of Anarchy, appearing as a recurring character during its first season in 2008 and then getting bumped up to main cast member for the remainder of the series.

Unfortunately for fans, he would not be able to appear in the real-time story on Mayans M.C., as his Juice was killed in the final season of Sons of Anarchy, but its possible that he could turn up sometime in a flashback.

While he is not likely to make an appearance on the new spinoff series, he can next be seen in the film Ghosts of War which is described as taking place “during the darkest days of World War II.”

In the film, Rossi plays one of “five American soldiers” who “are ordered to hold a French castle formerly occupied by the Nazi high command. Their assignment spirals into madness when the group begins experiencing inexplicable events as their reality transforms into a twisted nightmare more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.”

More recently, Rossi appeared as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in the Marvel/Netflix series Luke Cage. That series, however, was recently cancelled by the streaming service.

Without question, though, Sons of Anarchy is easily Rossi’s most beloved role to date, though the series never really got much acknowledgment from awards shows.

He spoke candidly about this during a 2015 interview with Deadline, saying, “My favorite shows on television have been shows like The Wire and The Shield–shows that never really got the attention they deserved.”

“Mainly The Wire. These are some of the greatest shows on television. Something happens along the line where–and I believe this with actors as well–I think you’re either just picked or you’re kind of not,” he continued. “I hate to say that like it’s this big thing, but it’s like you see the same actors all the time.

“You see the same shows all the time, and then occasionally to shake it up a little, they throw someone in. But like I said recently, and I’ll say this to anyone, I think if you take the best scenes from Sons, especially over the last couple of years, and you put them side by side against any other television show, I just don’t see how you don’t put it up there,” Rossi went on to say. “But you know what, it’s okay because at the end of the day, what you want in a television show is you want people to watch it, and we had that in spades.”

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on FX.