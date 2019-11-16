‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Shouts out Creator Kurt Sutter Amid Exec’s FX Ousting

Kim Coates is loyal to Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. The actor behind the fan-favorite Tig on the FX motorcycle drama remembered his time on the show Friday, recalling five years since it came to an end. In his post, Coates also subtly sided with Sutter, weeks after he was fired from Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. by FX and parent company Disney.

The actor also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming the series featuring some of the cast and crew members, including star Charlie Hunnam in his Jax Teller attire.

The message inspired many of the fans of the beloved series to respond with their love for Sutter, and the show’s legacy on Twitter.

Sons of Fucking Anarchy. Doesn’t seem like it’s been 5 years since the end. Was always @sutterink baby. But us actors got to play in the bath water.. never forget that play time…. ever… Tig xo. pic.twitter.com/ZQCqz0ASYW — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) November 15, 2019

“This show is everything! Seeing the bond between the cast that was formed all those years ago still strong is what keeps this fandom strong & loyal! Yes, it was fictional but bond of brotherhood that gave such on screen magic was & is real! [Sutterverse for life],” one user wrote.

“I was late to the SOA game… but once I found it… I was hooked. Between the amazing actors and the twisted mind and amazing writing of [Kurt Sutter] it’s a show that I continue to watch over and over again even though I can pretty much recite each episode verbatim,” another user commented.

“[Oh my God]!!! Its been that long?! For me it was yesterday! I miss SOA so much!!!” another fan wrote.

Sutter made headlines in October after The Hollywood Reporter released a letter he sent to cast and crew of Mayans M.C. announcing he had been fired by FX and Disney. Sources said at the time there were “multiple complaints” over Sutter’s behavior, and he apologized in the note for being an “abrasive d—.”

Since then he has been open about several instances where his work on the FX drama series led to tension with the parent company. After the Season 2 finale aired Nov. 6, Sutter accused Disney of changing the episode to make it “safe.”

“I feel obliged to tell fans that after I was let go, days before it aired, without my knowledge, the S/N changed the ending of the S2 finale. Beyond the disrespect and WGA violation, the change is dishearteningly indicative of the new regime — they dumbed it down and made it safe,” Sutter wrote at the time.

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, Mayans M.C. was renewed for Season 3, with co-creator Elgin James taking over the reins as showrunner. The show is expected to return in 2020.