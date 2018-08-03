‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ Could Reportedly Feature Jax’s Son Abel

Mayans MC might possibly feature the children of late Sons of Anarchy lead Jax in future episodes.

The spinoff series of the popular FX series, which picks up four years after Jax’s death in the Sons of Anarchy finale, will premiere Sept. 4 on FX.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the time jump, Jax’s children Abel and Thomas would be 10 and 6 years old, respectively, TVLine reports.

“I do think it would be interesting to see Jax’s sons faced with the reality of who their father was,” Kurt Sutter, creator of both Sons and Mayans, told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “Jax basically said [to ex-wife] Wendy], ‘Do not paint my existence and my life in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I’m a scum, and I’m a murderer, and they should have nothing to do with me,’ because he didn’t want them to face the same obstacles, the same draw to lineage that he had. To me, there’s potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest. But that would be down the line.”

In the weeks leading to the series premiere, many behind-the-scenes photos and teaser videos have been released, exciting fans for the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy story. Mayans is set a few years after the end of Sons, and although it doesn’t include any core characters from the original drama, it’s set in the same realm, just a few hundred miles away on the California-Mexico border.

The new series stars JD Pardo, as well as Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

Series creator Kurt Sutter recently opened up about Mayans MC, saying that his “goal” with it was to “get the white guy out of the room as quickly as possible.”

“I knew I wanted to do this project and I wanted to bring in a voice that was real and that was not a white guy,” he added, as reported by Indiewire.

This is where Mayans co-creator Elgin James and director/executive producer Noberto Barba came in.

“I knew a white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing solely about the Latino culture,” Sutter elaborated. “Even though it was in the world of motorcycle clubs, which I was very comfortable with and very familiar with. Sons was about working class white guys. And even though I didn’t grow up in a motorcycle club, I grew up in a working-class white guy neighborhood. So I always felt I could honor that world and not be full of shit. For me, I knew I wanted to do [Mayans MC] and I wanted to bring in a voice that was real and that was not a white guy.”

Mayans MC premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. But you can watch the premiere early on FX+.