Ron Perlman On What Made ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Stand Out

Audiences across the country knew that they were watching something truly special when Sons of Anarchy was airing on FX, and the stars of the show tend to feel the same way.

While appearing at Walker Stalker Nashville last weekend, SOA stars Ron Perlman, Tommy Flanagan, and Ryan Hurst participated in a panel where fans were able to ask them questions about the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given the fact that he’s been working in Hollywood for quite a while, many audience members had specific questions for Perlman and his experiences. There was one fan who wanted to know about the legendary actor’s career, and what set Sons of Anarchy apart from his other projects.

The actor answered with a quick joke, “My pension.” He had the audience laughing with the jab, but he revealed his sincere answer as everyone started to quiet down.

“I will never ever be able to duplicate the moments where the original group was sitting around the table having those scenes in the chapel. If you could have been a fly on the wall..both on camera and off.”

More TV: Neve Campbell On House Of Cards Season 5

Many involved with Sons of Anarchy have often talked about the brotherhood that the actors experienced on set, and Perlman’s response mirrored those thoughts. Many of the stars are still close today, and they’re often seen talking highly of each other at public appearances, or trading jabs on social media from time to time.

It’s not often that a cast gets as close as the men of Sons of Anarchy did, and their brotherhood definitely elevated the series to incredible heights.

Up Next: Steven Ogg Discusses Westworld Season 2 Plans