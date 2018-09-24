‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Admits He Does Not Like Motorcycles

Sons of Anarchy fans may be surprised to hear that series star Ron Perlman has admitted that he does not like motorcycles.

In a new Instagram post, Perlman shared a photo of himself and other Sons of Anarchy cast members sitting high atop their bikes. However, it was in the caption that he shared the surprising news.

“I gotta admit, I look pretty bad a— on the bike. Pretty sexy. Pretty gangsta. I also gotta admit… bikes don’t like me. And it’s mutual,” Perlman wrote.

A number of Perlman’s fans have commented on the post, with some expressing surprise at his feelings on motorcycles and others not quite so surprised.

“I remember reading that you hated motorcycles while you were doing [Sons of Anarchy]. I was really surprised,” one fan said. “You look pretty comfortable on your bike even when you were being dragged behind the camera truck.”

“Found [Sons of Anarchy] late, binged it & fell in love with the characters, the storyline & the brilliant acting/writing. No other show like it. Your portrayal of Clay was perfect, and you’d never know you didn’t like to ride,” another fan commented, “you made it look like it was second nature to you. Thinking it’s time to binge it again!

“I had read you had never ridden before [Sons of Anarchy]….and that you did not like riding,” another user said. “That, in my humble opinion, makes you an even more amazing actor because you looked like a natural.”

Perlman spoke about his motorcycle experience pre-Sons of Anarchy during a past interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, revealing that he first “learned to ride a motorcycle for a movie that never happened.”

“So just as I was getting my sea legs under me, it got pulled out from under me. And I never rode any more than that until Sons Of Anarchy came around. And depending on who you ask, I never did much riding after the fact, either,” he added. “Me and the bike – we – let’s put it this way – I’d rather be eating Haagen-Dazs.”

Perlman also shared whether or not he met with any real motorcycle gang members after securing his role as Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy.

“That was all done for us. You know, Kurt Sutter created the show. He spent a lot of time in Northern Cali, hanging out with the real deal guys,” Perlman admitted. “What you see in a lot of movies – you see a lot of movies about motorcycle gangs, and everybody’s scratching, and everybody’s fat and everybody’s hairy. And, you know, it’s kind of like – it’s almost like a caricature version.”

“We really – not we, but Kurt really went out of his way to make sure that we had the endorsement of the MC world because we took the time to be as authentic and as subtle and as gray – rather than black and white – as we possibly could be,” he added. “So I laud him for that.”

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are currently available on Netflix, and the series spinoff Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays on FX.