‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal Shares Photos of Her ‘Loves’ Following Husband Kurt Sutter’s Firing

Katey Sagal posted a photo of her husband, Kurt Sutter and their daughter on Instagram this week, as Sutter continues adjusting to his firing from Mayans M.C. Sutter is spending time at home with his family after FX dropped him from the spinoff to his hit show, Sons of Anarchy last month. By all accounts, the writer is taking the whole thing in stride.

Sutter was the creator of Sons of Anarchy and, by extension, a co-creator on Mayans M.C., along with Elgin James. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sutter was fired from Mayans last month following multiple complaints about his “abrasive” and “unprofessional” behavior.

There was nothing abrasive about Sagal’s latest set of photos, one of which showed Sutter deep in concentration with his 12-year-old daughter, Esme Louise; and the second snap which showed her other two children, Sarah Grace White and Jackson James White, of whom she had with her first husband, Jack White.

Several fans took to the comments section to remark on the two photos, gushing over the tender moments captured.

“You have the most beautiful family,” one fan commented.

“Wow that’s Esme when did she get so big?” one fan wondered, while another added: “She looks like her daddy from the side view.”

A few fans also commented on Sutter’s change in employment status, though that has begun to die down recently. Many who take the showrunner’s side blame the firing on Disney, which recently acquired many Fox properties including FX.

“Hope Kurt is well after the s— storm with Disney,” one fan wrote.

Sutter himself has suggested that he was fired in an effort to make his show more family-friendly, though he has not directly accused Disney of any nefarious intent. In a tweet on Friday afternoon he confirmed that the Season 2 finale of Mayans was drastically changed after he left the show.

“I feel obliged to tell fans that after I was let go, days before it aired, without my knowledge, the S/N changed the ending of the S2 finale,” he wrote. “Beyond the disrespect and WGA violation, the change is dishearteningly indicative of the new regime — they dumbed it down and made it safe.”

The tweet was deleted within an hour, and followed up with another cryptic post.

“Like my final cut of S2, my last tweet has disappeared into unknown mythological ethos. Like all of you, I am terrified,” Sutter wrote.

On the second tweet, Sutter added the hashtag “it’s a small world,” leaving no doubt about whom he was writing. However, before long that tweet, too disappeared.

Still, confirmed reports and sources all say that Sutter was fired over his uncooperative behavior on set, and so far no one has rushed to his aid. Following his termination, Mayans M.C. was renewed for another season on FX.

