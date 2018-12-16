‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Flip After Charlie Hunnam Reunites With Co-Stars

Charlie Hunnam reunited with members of the Sons of Anarchy cast at the Wales Comic Con back on Sunday, Dec. 2, sending fans into a storm of excitement after Theo Rossi shared photos from the event.

Members of the Sons of Anarchy cast frequently get together at conventions around the world, but Hunnam is usually busy shooting movies. However, the British actor managed to find a break in his schedule and attended the Wales Comic Con in Wrexham, where Rossi, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Ryan Hurst were also appearing.

Rossi shared two photos from the meeting, with the first being a selfie with the other actors joining him. “You ASK for [Hurst], YOU GET!!,” the Luke Cage star wrote, adding the hashtags “Reaper Crew,” “SOA” and “Family First.”

Next, Rossi shared a more formal photo with himself and Hunnam sitting and Flanagan and Coates standing behind them.

The photos gave longtime Sons of Anarchy joy during the first week of December, with many happy to see Hunnam finally join a reunion.

“Looking FIERCE, Guys! I love what you did with SOA,” one fan wrote.

“Wow, this picture made my day,” added another.

“I wish I could like this x1000,” another superfan wrote. “I miss SOA! My favorite show of all time.”

“Miss you guys. First time I’ve been able to rewatch season 7. Wow it makes me appreciate even more the magic you guys brought to TV,” one fan wrote. “Pure raw emotion bleeding [through] your eyes. [It’s] intense. Charlie, seeing you act as [Jax] makes my heart heavy. God bless [you] all.”

Hunnam starred on all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy as Jax Teller, while Rossi starred as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz and Coates played Alex “Tig” Trager. Flanagan starred as Filip “Chibs” Telford and Hurst played Opie Winston.

Although the Kurt Sutter-created series ended in 2014, the show lives on thanks to its rabid fanbase and the FX spin-off series Mayans M.C., which picks up a few years after Jax’s death.

Mayans M.C., which stars J.D. Pardo as a Mayans M.C. prospect, finished its first season in November, but will return for a second season next year.

“Mayans MC is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said in October. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Hunnam recently finished filming several movies this year, including the boxing drama Jungleland and the Western The True History of the Kelly Gang. He also appeared in the remake of Papillon and the upcoming indie movie A Million Little Pieces, co-starring Hurst and directed by Fifty Shades of Gray‘s Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Photo credit: Instagram/Theo Rossi