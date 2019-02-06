‘Sons of Anarchy’: Everything Taylor Sheridan Has Done Since Leaving Deputy Hale Role

Sons of Anarchy fans will remember Taylor Sheridan from his role in the series as Deputy Hale, but the actor has done quite a lot more since the show ended.

After exiting the biker drama in 2010, Sheridan moved behind the camera to write and direct, even earning himself some big award nominations.

He also did a little more acting as well, but has spent the majority of his career crafting intense storylines and executing them on film with precision.

‘Vile’

In 2011, just one year after he exited Sons of Anarchy, Sheridan’s first directing project was released.

The film is titled Vile, and it is a horror movie about “ten kidnapped captives who have 22 hours to mount an escape from a locked room, and must endure excruciating pain in order to win their freedom.”

While Sheridan is credited as the film’s director, he does not consider himself the director, necessarily.

“A friend of mine raised — I don’t know what he raised — 20 grand or something, and cast his buddies, and wrote this bad horror movie, that I told him not to direct,” he explained during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. “He was going to direct it and produce it, and he started and freaked out, and called and said, ‘Can you help me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll try.’ “

“I kind of kept the ship pointed straight, and they went off and edited, and did what they did. I think it’s generous to call me the director. I think he was try [sic] to say thank you, in some way,” he added.

‘Sicario’

A few years later — in 2015 — Sheridan’s first major film emerged: the critically acclaimed political crime thriller Sicario.

Starring Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin — and directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) — Sicario received a number of award nominations, including one for Sheridan for Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America.

The film would later go on to spawn a sequel.

‘Hell or High Water’

While Sicario may be the most recognizable film in Sheridan’s repertoire, Hell or High Water is the one to garner the most critical praise.

Released in 2016 and directed by David Mackenzie (Damnation, Outlaw King), Hell or High Water earned Sheridan both Oscar and Golden Globes nominations for Best Screenplay.

The film stars Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges and Ben Foster, and it is currently available to stream on Netflix.

‘Wind River’

In 2017, Sheridan wrote and directed the modern Western-mystery film Wind River.

He considers this to be his official directorial debut, as does the Directors Guild of America, who ended up nominating him for an Outstanding First-Time Feature Film award.

This film, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, is also currently streaming on Netflix.

’12 Strong’

Sheridan went back in front of the camera again (excluding a cameo in Hell or High Water), for the military biopic 12 Strong.

“Based on Doug Stanton’s non-fiction book Horse Soldiers, which tells the story of U.S. Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the September 11 attacks,” 12 Strong also stared Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, William Fichtner and Rob Riggle.

In it, Sheridan played “Brian, a paramilitary field officer with the CIA’s Special Activities Division who meets ODA 595 when the SOAR deliver them to Afghanistan.”

‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’

In 2018, Sheridan released the sequel to Sicario, titled Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

The film was directed by Stefano Sollima — from a script by Sheridan — and reunited Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin in their respective roles from the from the first film.

While many critics noted that it didn’t quite hit all the same high notes as it’s predecessor, at least one called it a “brutal-but-worthy” successor.

‘Yellowstone’

Most recently, Sheridan created the series Yellowstone — which he writes and directs — for the Paramount Network.

Starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham, the series “follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, land developers and Yellowstone National Park.”

Additionally, the Season 1 finale was considered to be “the most watched episode in ad-supported cable since April.”

What’s Next?

Next up, Sheridan will be working on Season 2 of Yellowstone, which is expected to premiere sometime this year.

He also appears to be working on a new writing/directing project for the film Those Who Wish Me Dead. The film is based on a novel by Michael Koryta and will reportedly star Angelina Jolie.

“A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all,” a description of the film reads.

There has also been talk that Sheridan and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) might be teaming up for a film titled Fast, but no new info is available on that project at this time.

According to IMDB, Sheridan has an acting role in a film titled Stage Kiss, which may debut at some point as well.