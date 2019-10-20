‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Throws It Back to Pilot With Charlie Hunnam Photo

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been in a nostalgic mood since FX fired him from the series’ spin-off, Mayans M.C. On Saturday, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Sons of Anarchy pilot, showing Charlie Hunnam and Theo Rossi hard at work. Sutter was fired on Thursday after there were reportedly “multiple complaints” about his behavior.

The new photo shows Hunnam leaning against a trailer while Rossi tries to explain something.

“The first pilot of #SOA. I believe this was Charlie patiently listening to [Rossi] extol the benefits of yet another life-changing cleanse,” Sutter wrote, adding the hashtags “Sons of Anarchy” and “still just boys.”

This is not the first fond memory Sutter has shared on Instagram since he was fired. Late Friday, he shared a black and white photo of Hunnam wearing a big grin.

“This guy. I miss,” Sutter wrote, adding the hashtag “Jackie boy,” referring to Hunnam’s character Jax Teller.

On Thursday, sources told The Hollywood Reporter Sutter was fired after FX and Disney received “multiple complaints” about his behavior. THR also published a letter Sutter sent to the Mayans M.C. cast and crew, claiming he was fired for being an “abrasive d—.”

Sutter sent another letter to his inside circle Thursday, in which he said Disney’s decision “was apparently based on data collected by HR and Business Affairs from writers, producers, cast and crew.” However, Sutter disputed that.

“They claim the intel suggests that I created a climate of hostility, favoritism and enabled a set where no one felt safe or appreciated,” Sutter wrote. “I know that’s not true. I’m not saying it was all sunshine and roses, but I’m close with most of those guys and they love going to work. I’m also not sure how, having been on set… maybe three times all season, I was able to singularly create that much damage.”

Sutter did take some responsibility, suggesting he made a mistake by tying to “detach myself so much” during production on Mayans M.C. His goal was to slowly transition out of day-to-day operations on the show so co-creator Elgin James could take over. Sutter still wanted to stay on in a producing role, but that will no longer be the case.

Sutter said he felt thrown “under the f—ing bus.”

“I send this diatribe because I feel deeply wronged. They embarrassed me,” Sutter concluded. “They created a false narrative that could damage my reputation and career. I want them to understand the depth of that mistake.”

A few hours after his letters were published, Sutter took to Twitter to take another dig at Disney, jokingly posting a casting call for the Festival of The Lion King show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

“Thanks for all the love and support. I’ve been vocalizing all day. So ready to nail this audition and start my next gig,” Sutter wrote. “Hakuna matata, motherf—ers.”

Sutter first joined FX in 2002, when he was hired as a writer on The Shield. Aside from Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., he also created The Bastard Executioner, which ran on the network in 2015. Sutter also wrote the 2015 boxing drama Southpaw.

Mayans M.C. is now in its second season, with only three episodes left. Episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

