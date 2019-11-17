‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Shares Another Rare Throwback With Charlie Hunnam and Sonny Barger

Ever since Mayans M.C. co-creator Kurt Sutter was fired by FX, he has been feeling nostalgic and offering glimpses at the making of the first series he created, Sons of Anarchy. On Sunday, Sutter revealed a picture of the show’s star, Charlie Hunnam, filming a scene with guest actor Sonny Barger. Hunnam played lead character Jax Teller. Barger, one of the founders of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s Oakland charter, played Lenny “The Pimp” Janowitz, an incarcerated founder of the Sons of Anarchy club.

In the scene, Jax is visiting Lenny in jail. Sutter steps in to provide some direction to the stars. Sutter cracks a smile talking to Barger while Hunnam looks on. In the caption, Sutter describes the pair as “legends.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture has been liked more than 17,000 likes since it was posted on Sunday morning. Fans piled into the comments to geek out over the photo or offer advice to Sutter as he plots his next professional move.

“Man I miss this show like crazy I’ve watched the entire series three times,” one user wrote. “This pic makes me wanna watch a 4th.”

“It is amazing how many [Hells Angels] were in the series and know one know,” a second wrote, referencing Barger.

A third wrote, “I really hope some time in the future you acquire the IP to your mythology, and we can see your full vision if you so choose to explore it. Entertainment needs more vision and storytelling like yours.”

Another commented, “Don’t let this set back get you down. Use it as a opportunity to figure out how to make things better. You are brilliant and I know you have more stories to tell. Maybe create for Netflix or Hulu.”

While it’s unclear what is next for Sutter, he is still tangled up with FX and its parent company, Disney. While he has been fired from his position on Mayans M.C., he alluded to more drama between him and the company on Friday. Apparently, execs changed the ending he had penned for Season 2 of Mayans M.C. without his knowledge.

“I feel obliged to tell fans that after I was let go, days before it aired, without my knowledge, the S/N changed the ending of the S2 finale,” Sutter wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Beyond the disrespect and WGA violation, the change is dishearteningly indicative of the new regime — they dumbed it down and made it safe.”

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images