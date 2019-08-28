‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Clarifies ‘Mayans M.C.’ Exit

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter shocked fans when he announced he would leaving his role as the Mayans M.C. showrunner. However, in the hours since sharing the news, the acclaimed showrunner is now clarifying the details behind his exit in a new statement for those left surprised ahead of the sophomore premiere of Mayans M.C. on Sept. 3.

While his initial announcement detailed plans for season two and explained how co-creator Elgin James would be the new lead showrunner starting with Season 3 and that it was now “time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter explained in a new statement shared to Twitter that he’s not necessarily leaving Mayans M.C. for good — he’s just stepping back from being as involved as he has been.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What I actually said… So as promised, it’s time for the white guy to leave the building… I will be stepping back as showrunner and handing the reins to my partner, Elgin James. I’ll still be involved in a producorial capacity,” he wrote in a tweet. “But I’m really clear that for this show to establish its own mythology, one that I believe can be more potent and relevant than Sons, it has to be guided by a fresh voice. A voice of color, a voice still haunted by the struggle. That voice belongs to Elgin James.”

I heart you Kurt. You’re so wise; you know when to step back and hand the reins over to someone who shares your vision, but can see it through a different lens in order to get the storytelling right. Mad respect as always for you. — rockstylist/candice (@rockcandystyle) August 28, 2019

The response from fans has certainly been mixed, with some very supportive of the move, and others skeptical about it.

“So confused. Not sure if this makes me love you even more or if I totally hate you right now! I love the respect you have shown to Latino culture but white guy or not this show needs your sick genius. I am worried,” one fan said.

So much respect for you Kurt. Always bringing the complete best to every single thing you do. I always have every faith in all your creative decisions, and will support you all every step of the way 🖤 — Becca 🖤💀 (@mrsBbooth) August 28, 2019

“I have been a fan of yours for a while now and have always respected the way you’ve known when to take a step back. You have created the perfect groundwork for a story and I know that Mayans will go on to do great things. Thank you for giving Elgin the power to run the story,” another fan offered.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.

Photo Credit: Getty Images