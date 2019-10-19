‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Unearths Never-Before-Seen Photo of Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller Amid Firing

Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter was fired this week by Disney, which owns FX. The decision was reportedly made after Disney’s human resources department received multiple complaints from the cast and crew of Mayans. Now that he’s gone from FX, Sutter is looking back fondly on his time with Sons by sharing a throwback photo of Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller.

View this post on Instagram This guy. I miss. #jackieboy A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 19, 2019 at 3:31am PDT

In an Instagram post made on Saturday, he posted a posted a never-before-seen image of Hunnam with the caption, “This guy. I miss. #jackieboy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One person said, “Yes we all miss him. I sometimes binge watch every show. My favorite dvd collection.”

Another fan commented, “We miss Jackie Boy too! Hope to see his cameo in Mayans, perhaps?,” to which someone else replied, “sadly with Kurt getting fired from the Mayans yesterday I doubt that will happen.”

Sutter also seems to be doing some solid trolling of Disney since being fired. On Thursday, he shared a screenshot of an audition alert he received to be a vocalist for the Lion King festival at Disney World.

“Thanks for all the love and support. I’ve been vocalizing all day. So ready to nail this audition and start my next gig. Hakuna matata, mothers—ers,” he wrote.

On Friday, he posted a photo to Instagram of Disneyland with the caption, “The happiest place on earth…” He turned the comments off.

After being let go by Disney, a letter that Sutter wrote to the cast and crew was leaked to Deadline.

“Let me begin by saying, I know who I am. I know the impact of my process. I’m intense and passionate. I take what I do very seriously. That’s what having a vision manifests. And if you f— with that vision, I’m gonna push back. When I’m right, I let the work speak for itself. When I’m wrong, I own it, make amends and fix it,” he wrote. “I pride myself on having a supportive and empowering set. I try to acknowledge all the hard work everyone does. I’m clear that it’s a collaborative effort. And I try to pass that philosophy down to my writers and producers so they do the same.”

“Disney letting me go today was apparently based on data collected by HR and Business Affairs from writers, producers, cast and crew. They claim the intel suggests that I created a climate of hostility, favoritism and enabled a set where no one felt safe or appreciated. I know that’s not true. I’m not saying it was all sunshine and roses, but I’m close with most of those guys and they love going to work. I’m also not sure how, having been on set… maybe three times all season, I was able to singularly create that much damage.”

He went on to write, “I know my role at Mayans MC was going to be greatly reduced. I am handing off the show to Elgin. So it’s not the job that’s the issue. What pisses me off, what hurts the most, is that John Landgraf and Dana Walden sat across from me and sited a summary of a slanted truth formulated by lawyers and clerks. They blamed my dismissal on the cast and crew.”

“People I care about. People I respect. They had no first hand knowledge of anything they were saying. They’ve never been on set or spoken to any of my people. I’m not saying all of the intel was bullshit. But I know that’s not why I was fired. The truth is, the suits wanted me gone. I stepped on toes and bruised egos. And in this Disney regime, I’m dangerous to the wholesome brand. And clearly not worth the trouble. So 18 years of friendship, loyalty and producing quality television, was flushed down the drain. They threw me under the f—ing bus.”

He closed by writing, “I send this diatribe because I feel deeply wronged. They embarrassed me. They created a false narrative that could damage my reputation and career. I want them to understand the depth of that mistake.”