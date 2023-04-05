Charlie Hunnam Reunites With 'Sons of Anarchy' Co-Star Emilio Rivera

Charlie Hunnam recently reunited with his Sons of Anarchy co-star Emilio Rivera at a big fan event. Over on Instagram, Riviera shared a photo of himself hanging out with Rivera, as well as Hunnam's Triple Frontier co-star Garret Hedlund. In the post's caption, Rivera revealed that the three met up at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, which transported them all "back in 2008 at the [SOA] wrap party. He added, "Always a great time catching up."

Notably, earlier this year Hunnam also caught up with another one of his SoA costars: Ron Perlman. Back in January, the pair reunited, nearly 10 years after their hit series ended. Perlman revealed the meeting on Instagram, sharing that he had dinner with Hunnam and a few other friends, including Edward James Olmos from SoA spinoff Mayans M.C., which Rivera also joined, reprising his SoA role as Mayans Presidente Marcus Álvarez. In the post's caption, Perlman introduced his dinner mates and jokingly referred to himself as "the obligatory olde fart."

Hunnam and Perlman starred as Jax Teller and Clay Morrow, respectively, in Sons of Anarchy. Hunnam played Jax for all seven seasons, while Perlman exited in Season 6. The show premiered in 2008 and ran for 92 episodes until its finale in 2014. Perlman's Clay was a mentor to Hunnam's Jax, but the motorcycle club outlaws later found themselves pitted against one another.

Over the years, many fans have longed to see the show return in some form, but back in 2020 Hunnam admitted that he was not interested in reviving his role. "I would never, ever put that cut back on," he said at the time. "I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween."

"It was a very deep experience," Hunnam went on to say. "I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined." He then added, "He's dead now. So there would be no ever bringing him back ... When he died, he died."

Fast forward a couple of years to 2022: Hunnam had a different story. "Seeing as you ask, I have an idea that I'm exploring in its infancy that [Jax's return] could be a possibility," he told Access exclusively. "And it would be something that I'd be incredibly excited about. So we're sort of, like I said, we're in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea but next time I talk to you hopefully I'll have information on that."