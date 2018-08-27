‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ryan Hurst Is Social Media’s Alpha Choice to Play Beta in ‘The Walking Dead’

Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst was just announced as playing Beta in the new season of The Walking Dead, but social media thinks he’s the alpha choice!

Following the news being revealed, fans of both shows took to the Internet to share their excitement about Hurst joining the apocalyptic series.

“Is this real life? [Ryan Hurst] is playing Beta in The Walking Dead?! I was afraid they wouldn’t cast the right guy, but we get [Ryan Hurst,]” one fan gushed. “It seems too good to be true[.] I hope I’m not dreaming!!!!”

Please let it be true that Ryan Hurst is playing Beta in The Walking Dead!!! I need more Ryan Hurst in my life! @RamboDonkeyKong #thewalkingdead — Evelyn Hood (@Momhood03) August 27, 2018

“[Ryan Hurst,] congrats on The Walking Dead gig,” another fan tweeted. “I know you’ll be great as Beta.”

HEARD IT HERE FIRST! 😉

Ryan Hurst being cast as Beta is ingenious.. //t.co/OcFlTb3b9n — Dean Mc Kinney-Kennedy☘️ (@DeanMcKinney3) August 27, 2018

“Yay!!! Ryan Hurst is going to be back on my TV,” someone else said. “Another reason I’ll actually pay attention to the show now.”

I AM excited for Ryan Hurst to be joining the cast although I’m going to have a hard time seeing “Opie” as a truly bad guy lol! #SOA — Betty Hale (@Sweetness2183) August 27, 2018

Hurst himself does not yet appear to have commented on the news, but it’s possible that he may soon.

Best known for his role as Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy, Hurst has also appeared in TV series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI: Miami.

BEST news about TWD in a long time!!!! Hurst is AWESOME and played one of the best characters on SOA (I still cringe thinking about his demise) //t.co/LalNBCWOH7 — Adam Myles (@amyles) August 27, 2018

He has also turned up in classic films such as Saving Private Ryan, Remember the Titans, and The Ladykillers.

Oh, shit y’all…. I am not sure I have been more excited for a casting. This legit re-energizes my interest in Walking Dead. He better not be like, three episodes and dead…. //t.co/BN7A2g0FFO — Dallas Jackson (@DallasAJackson) August 27, 2018

Most recently, Hurst starred alongside David Morse, Joe Anderson, Kyle Gallner, and Gillian Alexy in the WGN series Outsiders. Since canceled, the series was about a family of Appalachian outlaws who were hellbent on little more than surviving.

How do you help the hurt of knowing #AndrewLincoln is leaving @WalkingDead_AMC ? You put on a bandaid on it in the form of #RyanHurst in the cast lineup. #thewalkingdead — Rob Mullinax (@RMullinax75) August 27, 2018

Fans can see Hurst in action again when The Walking Dead season 9 debuts on AMC this fall.