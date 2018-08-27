TV Shows

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ryan Hurst Is Social Media’s Alpha Choice to Play Beta in ‘The Walking Dead’

Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst was just announced as playing Beta in the new season of The […]

By

Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst was just announced as playing Beta in the new season of The Walking Dead, but social media thinks he’s the alpha choice!

Following the news being revealed, fans of both shows took to the Internet to share their excitement about Hurst joining the apocalyptic series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is this real life? [Ryan Hurst] is playing Beta in The Walking Dead?! I was afraid they wouldn’t cast the right guy, but we get [Ryan Hurst,]” one fan gushed. “It seems too good to be true[.] I hope I’m not dreaming!!!!”

“[Ryan Hurst,] congrats on The Walking Dead gig,” another fan tweeted. “I know you’ll be great as Beta.”

“Yay!!! Ryan Hurst is going to be back on my TV,” someone else said. “Another reason I’ll actually pay attention to the show now.”

Hurst himself does not yet appear to have commented on the news, but it’s possible that he may soon.

Best known for his role as Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy, Hurst has also appeared in TV series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI: Miami.

He has also turned up in classic films such as Saving Private Ryan, Remember the Titans, and The Ladykillers.

Most recently, Hurst starred alongside David Morse, Joe Anderson, Kyle Gallner, and Gillian Alexy in the WGN series Outsiders. Since canceled, the series was about a family of Appalachian outlaws who were hellbent on little more than surviving.

Fans can see Hurst in action again when The Walking Dead season 9 debuts on AMC this fall.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts