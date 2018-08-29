‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ryan Hurst Shares Messy ‘Walking Dead’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Ryan Hurst is giving The Walking Dead fans a first look at the intense physical transformation he will go through to play Beta.

The Sons of Anarchy veteran took to Twitter Tuesday to give a glimpse at the crew of the popular AMC series starting to make his mask for the villainous character he will be playing in season 9.

“Found a cool new barber shop today…” Hurst wrote on the tweet, showing a crew of three makeup artists spreading a green goo on the actors head, face and shoulders.

Found a cool new barber shop today… pic.twitter.com/J2incfUIdW — RYAN HURST (@RamboDonkeyKong) August 29, 2018

The second tweet was another view at the process, which left fans even more excited to see the character’s debut on the show.

“Ah!! Welcome to The Walking Dead. Very much looking forward to what you wil bring to the character,” one user wrote.

“Ohh my god! I’m getting so excited,” another one commented.

“I can’t wait to see you as Beta!” A third user responded.

As previously reported, Hurst will play Beta, the second-in-command of The Whisperers, a group that the main cast will encounter during the upcoming season of the zombie drama.

Fans will remember Hurst in the role of Opie Winston for the first five seasons of Sons of Anarchy. His death on the FX drama remains one of the saddest casualties of the motorcycle club drama.

“SHHHHHH!!!! Just a Whisper,” Hurst wrote on a tweet after news of his casting broke, adding a hashtag for the hit AMC show and an illustration of the character he will be playing.

In the comics, Beta rises up to become the leader of the Whisperers, but it is unclear if that is what is in store for Hurst’s on-screen version of the character.

Nevertheless, fans of The Walking Dead were jazzed to find out about Hurst’s casting.

“So excited for you [Ryan]. Welcome to TWD Family…. can’t wait to see your scenes,” one fan tweeted.

Another one added, “So excited for this, [you’re] gonna be such an amazing addition to the show!”

In addition to his role on Sons, Hurst is known for his roles on Bates Motel, WGN’s short-lived series Outsiders and King & Maxwell. He was also recently cast on Amazon’s Bosch.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on AMC.